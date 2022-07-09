"Suspended 6 games for what? he’s innocent" - NFL fans react to new speculation regarding Deshaun Watson's suspension

A series of tweets were posted by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports this week have cast fresh doubt on the motives of some of Deshaun Watson's accusers. However, the positivity of Watson's supporters appeared to be short-lived as attorney Tony Buzbee immediately dismissed the claims made by Anderson.

The journalist revealed the following details across four tweets:

"Im told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the DW case — stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after negative allegations surfaced about Watson."

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case —stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after 1/4

Anderson continued:

"The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There’s a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son — after only mentioning they interviewed him in their report."

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson [Cont.] negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There's a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son—after only mentioning they interviewed him 2/4

Buzbee soon released this denial:

"It has been reported that 12 alleged victims spoke to the NFL. I have confirmed that 10 of those women were my clients. None of my clients had a son questioned by the NFL. As I’ve said, there were several women who called my office wanting to sue DW that I decided, based on my trial experience, not to represent."

Having digested the news, NFL fans soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some seemed to have an apparent increased level of empathy towards Deshaun Watson following the recent update.

One fan responding to rumors of a potential six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback had this to say:

"Suspended 6 games for what? he's innocent."

For some, including the NFL, it may not matter, as evidenced by this user who tweeted:

"He might be 'not guilty', and that's debatable .... but he's certainly not innocent."

Dustin Martinson @DMViking @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 You don't need to convicted of a crime to be punished under the league's conduct policy. @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 You don't need to convicted of a crime to be punished under the league's conduct policy.

But a large section of fans felt the former Houston Texans star did nothing wrong, and referred to the NFL's own findings as evidence:

n0stradankus @cann4bisseur @newman_44 @lorenzocarterOH 🤡 @ScottHill216 Unless you have some evidence everyone else seems to not have, just stop talking @newman_44 @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 Unless you have some evidence everyone else seems to not have, just stop talking 😂🤡 https://t.co/uw6yEYpaPq

However, Deshaun Watson's decision to pay off twenty accusers came under scrutiny:

wylle @wylle6 @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 Innocent people do not pay off their accusers @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 Innocent people do not pay off their accusers

Some supporters had a counter-argument to the previous point, with one tweeting:

Drunken Ninja 🥃🥷🏽🇺🇸 @DrunkenNinja5 @wylle6 @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 Yes they do. All the time. I used to work for a place that would give out $50,000 for accusers slipping on ice in July. Most “accusers” are paid off. This is civil not in anyway criminal. @wylle6 @lorenzocarterOH @ScottHill216 Yes they do. All the time. I used to work for a place that would give out $50,000 for accusers slipping on ice in July. Most “accusers” are paid off. This is civil not in anyway criminal.

The conduct of the NFL owners was soon introduced to the debate, with different viewpoints expressed:

Lorenzo Carter @lorenzocarterOH @aarojas51 @ScottHill216 so did robert kraft and he got nothing.. and owners should be held to a higher standard, that’s explicitly written in the CBA @aarojas51 @ScottHill216 so did robert kraft and he got nothing.. and owners should be held to a higher standard, that’s explicitly written in the CBA

TM @therealTM_1 @lorenzocarterOH @aarojas51 @ScottHill216 Owners run the league. I make the rules in my house, but I can break them as well. @lorenzocarterOH @aarojas51 @ScottHill216 Owners run the league. I make the rules in my house, but I can break them as well.

Is a compromise agreement likely between Deshaun Watson and the NFL?

According to some NFL insiders, there have been no discussions between Deshaun Watson's team and the league. However, these claims should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt, as there has been a lot of misinformation shared regarding these proceedings already.

An agreement would appear to suit all parties, as without one it is likely that this matter will end up in court, and neither side will want that for different reasons. Watson will be keen to have this resolved quickly, because if this does drag on into the season after next, then it will become very costly for him.

His Browns contract was structured around the assumption that this matter would be settled before 2023, and he has 45 million reasons to ensure that it is. On the team front, Cleveland will likely struggle in the AFC North without their first-choice quarterback.

However, the NFL is still in the middle of a congressional investigation and have multiple high-profile court cases they are currently defending. If this ends up in court, their actions, or lack thereof, may bring further heat their way.

If you use any quotes from this article, credit PFT, Josina Anderson and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far