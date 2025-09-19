"Suspiciously vague": NFL fans react as Matt LaFleur reveals Tucker Kraft injury update ahead of Packers vs. Browns Week 3 game

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice ahead of Week 3’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared an update about Kraft's injury on X. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Kraft is listed as questionable and won’t practice on Friday, but recovery details remained unclear.

"I don't think it'll be long-term," LaFleur said. "That's a positive, but he will not be out there today."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers coach Matt LaFleur: “I don't think it'll be long-term. That's a positive, but he will not be out there today."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans expressed frustration about the vague details regarding injury recovery and Kraft's participation ahead.

"They are suspiciously vague about this injury," a fan wrote.

Kentell Gaulden @datboyK3bruh @RapSheet They are suspiciously vague about this injury

Ad

"Sounds like he’s not playing this week," another fan speculated.

Joe @KNEENY0 @RapSheet Sounds like he’s not playing this week

Ad

"Why are they being so weird about this???? wtf is his timetable just give it to us," a fan tweeted.

Tyson Wilson @tys0nwils0n Why are they being so weird about this???? wtf is his timetable just give it to us.

Ad

"Weatherman forecasts temperatures will fluctuate from 33-to-99 degrees today," a fan quoted sarcastically.

Nic Bodiford @NicBodifordNFL Weatherman forecasts temperatures will fluctuate from 33-to-99 degrees today.

Ad

Other fans hoped for a quick comeback for Tucker Kraft.

"Packers need him for the season, hopefully a speedy recovery for Kraft," a fan commented.

dylan @dylanismeme @RapSheet Packers need him for the season, hopefully a speedy recovery for Kraft

Ad

"Rest him 1 game," a user wrote.

Keldon41 @keldon4191 @RapSheet Rest him 1 game

Ad

Through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the Packers TE has established himself as the team’s most consistent asset. Kraft leads the Packers in receptions, yards and touchdowns, producing eight catches for 140 yards and two scores. He is among the top marks among NFL TEs, averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

Against the Washington Commanders, Kraft caught six passes on seven targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. His performance showed his ability to stretch the field and provide a reliable outlet for quarterback Jordan Love.

Ad

What Tucker Kraft’s absence could mean for the Packers

Tight end Tucker Kraft has quickly become a focal point of the Packers’ offense in 2025. His potential absence creates a significant gap but could also open the door for Luke Musgrave to reemerge.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur recently highlighted Musgrave’s progress during the annual NFL meetings in Florida.

“I’m excited for Luke,” LaFleur said on April 2. “He’s had a great offseason. He’s been training in Green Bay, he’s bigger, stronger, faster. He’s attacking it the right way.”

Ad

Musgrave’s size and vertical ability remain valuable, particularly with Christian Watson sidelined by an ACL injury. His career 7.4 average depth of target shows he can stretch defenses in ways Kraft typically does not.

While Kraft offers reliability after the catch and as a blocker, Musgrave provides a different element.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.