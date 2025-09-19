"Suspiciously vague": NFL fans react as Matt LaFleur reveals Tucker Kraft injury update ahead of Packers vs. Browns Week 3 game

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice ahead of Week 3’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared an update about Kraft's injury on X. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Kraft is listed as questionable and won’t practice on Friday, but recovery details remained unclear.
"I don't think it'll be long-term," LaFleur said. "That's a positive, but he will not be out there today."
Fans expressed frustration about the vague details regarding injury recovery and Kraft's participation ahead.
"They are suspiciously vague about this injury," a fan wrote.
"Sounds like he’s not playing this week," another fan speculated.
"Why are they being so weird about this???? wtf is his timetable just give it to us," a fan tweeted.
"Weatherman forecasts temperatures will fluctuate from 33-to-99 degrees today," a fan quoted sarcastically.
Other fans hoped for a quick comeback for Tucker Kraft.
"Packers need him for the season, hopefully a speedy recovery for Kraft," a fan commented.
"Rest him 1 game," a user wrote.
Through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the Packers TE has established himself as the team’s most consistent asset. Kraft leads the Packers in receptions, yards and touchdowns, producing eight catches for 140 yards and two scores. He is among the top marks among NFL TEs, averaging 17.5 yards per reception.
Against the Washington Commanders, Kraft caught six passes on seven targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. His performance showed his ability to stretch the field and provide a reliable outlet for quarterback Jordan Love.
What Tucker Kraft’s absence could mean for the Packers
Tight end Tucker Kraft has quickly become a focal point of the Packers’ offense in 2025. His potential absence creates a significant gap but could also open the door for Luke Musgrave to reemerge.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur recently highlighted Musgrave’s progress during the annual NFL meetings in Florida.
“I’m excited for Luke,” LaFleur said on April 2. “He’s had a great offseason. He’s been training in Green Bay, he’s bigger, stronger, faster. He’s attacking it the right way.”
Musgrave’s size and vertical ability remain valuable, particularly with Christian Watson sidelined by an ACL injury. His career 7.4 average depth of target shows he can stretch defenses in ways Kraft typically does not.
While Kraft offers reliability after the catch and as a blocker, Musgrave provides a different element.
