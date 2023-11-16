With Travis Kelce becoming more involved with Taylor Swift, her fans are digging into his social media activity. Swifties are not only digging into Kelce’s tweets from a few years ago. Instead, they are looking into his posts from over a decade ago.

Swift’s devoted fans feel that she and Kelce will get along well. That has happened since she first appeared in a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. However, followers of the 12-time Grammy Award winner tagged Kelce with a specific description.

Taylor Swift fans unearth Travis Kelce’s tweets from 2010 and 2011

A Swiftie brought to light Kelce’s tweet from 2011 wherein he shared his reaction after seeing a squirrel consume the piece of bread he gave. This led another Twitter user to comment:

“never beating the golden retriever allegations”

For the unaware, Urban Dictionary defines a golden retriever boyfriend as “a significant other that is easygoing and makes it fairly simple to maintain a happy and fulfilling relationship.”

Meanwhile, some of Swift’s fans revisited Travis Kelce’s 2010 tweet about having nothing to do on his birthday. A Twitter user quoted it while commenting:

“This is so real of him”

Here are other reactions to Kelce’s tweets from his early 20s.

According to his Twitter bio, Travis Kelce joined Twitter in September 2009. That’s 14 years’ worth of tweets to review and unpack for Taylor Swift fans to unpack.

It’s not just her fans digging into Kelce’s thoughts. Taco Bell, Chipotle, and Olive Garden are also responding to Kelce’s mentions of their brand more than a decade ago.

Kelce was still at the University of Cincinnati when he posted those tweets. He became a Bearcat after attending Cleveland Heights High School, roughly a half-hour away from Westlake, his birthplace. He played three seasons for Cincinnati before declaring for the 2013 NFL Draft.

Travis Kelce is raring to bounce back from a poor Week 9 performance

The two-time Super Bowl champion has become a jet setter over the past two weeks. From Frankfurt, Germany, in Week 9, he went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, during their bye week. While his Week 11 game will be at Arrowhead Stadium, there are two essential details Travis Kelce won’t forget.

First, he will face his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles. If Kansas City has the best record in the AFC, the Eagles are at the NFC’s summit. Second, he had three catches for 14 yards in his last outing, despite winning against the Miami Dolphins.

With or without Taylor Swift, a big game from the Pro Bowl tight end will help them succeed in this Super Bowl LVII rematch.