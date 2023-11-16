“Swifties nation is one of the strongest I’ve ran into”: Travis Kelce on attention from Taylor Swift’s worldwide fanbase

Taylor Swift has a devoted fan base that rivals and likely surpasses even the biggest and most dedicated communities in the NFL. She sold out nearly every single stadium she's ever been to, and she even had fans lining the streets outside to hear her sing. Her fans are also notoriously dedicated to preserving her status and supporting everything she does.

With the NFL crossing over with the singer more often than not now thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce, fans of the league have probably encountered "Swifties" as they are called. Kelce himself has taken notice, and he revealed to Rob Riggle how impressed he was with them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Riggle said that he had a stack of letters from Swift's fans, and Kelce said:

"Wow, really? That's a strong nation, by the way. That's one of the strongest I've ever ran into in my day."

Kelce and Riggle laughed about it, with the comedian revealing that most Swift fans wanted to know what Kelce does and who he really is. Kelce added:

"If your dreams aren't bigger than you, then there's a problem. Don't get caught up in where you're at in life, you got to dream big out here."

Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can inspire Swift's fans to dream big and achieve something impressive.

Is Taylor Swift's dad a Chiefs fan?

Taylor Swift's father was at one of her recent shows standing beside Travis Kelce. The lanyard he wore was for Kelce's team, the Chiefs. This has prompted numerous questions about his fandom.

Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift

Scott Swift is famously a Philadelphia Eagles fan. That's where he and Taylor as well as his wife Andrea are from. They share that, but Taylor has never dated an NFL player. That has thrown a wrinkle into things.

Clearly, Scott was supporting the Chiefs with his lanyard, and it disgruntled Jason Kelce. Ironically, the brother of Swift's new boyfriend is the Eagles center. Swift herself is a self-proclaimed Eagles fan, and she references the team in her song Gold Rush.

Nevertheless, thanks to Kelce and Swift's relationship, the family seems to be pivoting towards a Chiefs fandom. Monday Night Football this week between the two teams will be very interesting, to say the least.