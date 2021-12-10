T.J. Watt injury: What happened to Steelers LB?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was taken off the field in the first half of his side's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old was seen on the sidelines as the team was getting taught a lesson by the Vikings' run game.

In the first half, Watt was seen on the bench with a groin injury and was listed as questionable.

Field Yates @FieldYates Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has a groin injury and is questionable to return. Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has a groin injury and is questionable to return.

What happened to T.J. Watt?

Watt sat out the majority of the first half against the Vikings with a groin injury. Heading in at halftime, he was officially listed as questionable. But just minutes into the third quarter, Watt was officially ruled out in what had been a dirty night for the Pittsburgh defense.

His absence was sorely missed as the Steelers had real trouble stopping the Vikings' run game, with Dalvin Cook doing as he pleased.

The Steelers star linebacker has been in superb form this year. In his ten games, Watt already has 16 sacks, passing his career-best of 15 last season.

In four of his five NFL seasons, Watt has double-digit sacks as he has catapulted himself into the conversation of the best defensive player in the league. After his superb form over the last couple of seasons, Watt was handsomely rewarded.

In September of this year, Watt put pen to paper on a monster four-year $112 million contract deal that had a huge $80 million guaranteed. Watt's new deal made him the highest paid defensive player in the league. Previously, Joey Bosa was the NFL's highest paid defensive player who earned $27 million a annually in his five-year $135 million deal. Watt has now moved past that with a yearly salary of $28 million a year, which he justifies by being the best player on the Steelers roster.

Cory Curtis @CoryCurtis2 TJ Watt out with a groin injury. The Titans have the Steelers next. That could be significant. TJ Watt out with a groin injury. The Titans have the Steelers next. That could be significant.

Much was made of Watt's huge contract, and going by his production, it was more than warranted. Such is his presence on the field that with his latest injury, there is a big hole to fill for Mike Tomlin as the Steelers are reeling at 6-5-1 for the season.

It shapes up to be Tomlin's first season in which he will not have a winning record, and having Watt out will not help the cause.

