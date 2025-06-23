T.J. Watt drops 5-word message gushing over wife Dani Rhodes amid Steelers contact dispute

T.J. Watt is in a contract standoff with the Steelers, and it’s heating up. He skipped mandatory minicamp in June, racking up over $100,000 in fines, as he pushes for a new deal that reflects his elite status among NFL pass rushers.
While all this was going on, Watt posted a playful message for his wife, Dani Rhodes, on Instagram on Sunday.
The photo seemed to be from a wedding. Watt wore a light blue suit with a white shirt, and his wife wore a black strapless dress while holding a bouquet of white and light yellow flowers.
His caption said:
"Enjoyed showing off my date 😍."
Watt met Rhodes, who is a former professional soccer player, while attending the University of Wisconsin. They began dating in 2016.
They tied the knot in July 2022 with a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Coming to T.J. Watt, he is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract, with no guaranteed money left. He’s reportedly seeking a deal that rivals or surpasses Myles Garrett’s $160 million extension with the Browns, which pays $40 million annually.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has downplayed the tension, saying,
“We’ve expressed a desire to get the business done. He has as well. So, we’ll continue to work. We’ve been here before.”
Looking back, Watt was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.
T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes welcomed their first child in 2025
The couple became parents to a baby girl named Blakely Marie Watt in March 2025.
They shared the joyful news on Instagram with the caption:
“Worth The Wait. Welcome To The World Blakely Marie Watt.”
One heartwarming photo showed T.J. holding Blakely with their foreheads touching.
T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes announced they were expecting their first child back in September 2024, sharing the news with a sweet Instagram photo shoot featuring Dani’s baby bump, and polaroids of the sonogram.
T.J. gushed at the time that Dani was “crushing pregnancy” and said he was “very thankful for this family we are starting.”
Rightfully so, Dani's pregnancy didn't stop her from attending several Steelers games last season to root for her man!
Rhodes made her mark as a forward at the University of Wisconsin, where she was named Big Ten Forward of the Year in 2019.
After college, she played briefly for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL and then signed with Þróttur Reykjavík in Iceland, where she scored in her debut during the Icelandic Cup semi-finals. She retired from professional soccer in February 2023.
