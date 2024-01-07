T. J. Watt injury update vs Ravens: What happened to Steelers LB?

In a franchise with a proud history of defensive excellence, T.J. Watt can claim to be one of the greatest Steelers defender ever. He has been excellent again this season and was expected to be pivotal in their Week 18 game against the Ravens. Pittsburgh won 17-10 against Baltimore but they did come with a price.

T.J. Watt was taken off the field with an injury on his left foot and did not return to the game. It came due to a feak incident when teammate Montravius Adams collided with his left knee, which seemed to get hyperextended and buckle and bit on contact.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to T.J. Watt?

T.J. Watt was able to walk off on his own power but was taken to the medical tent immediately. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain. He reportedly wanted to return to the game with the injury, which is a good sign that it might not be too bad, but the Steelers did not want to take the risk.

Expand Tweet