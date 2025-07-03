"T.J. Watt is so pissed!" - NFL fans react as Steelers extend GM Omar Khan's contract through 2028

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed their commitment with general manager Omar Khan with a brand-new contract to extend his tenure with the AFC North franchise. Khan has spent a long time with the Steelers and will head into his fourth season as the team's general manager.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the big news on social media on Thursday, sharing that the new deal will keep Khan with the Steelers at least through the 2028 season.

Fans had a lot to say about this deal, with some implying that T.J. Watt, currently in a contract standoff with the team, wasn't pleased to see that Khan would stay with the team for at least three more years.

"TJ is so pissed! I don’t blame him," one fan said.

NotMelBlount @WheresMelBlount LINK Maybe pay ur best player now

Fish @mattcfisher01 LINK Before TJ?? Oh brother

Others criticized the move, saying that the Steelers were settling for mediocrity with this move.

#boycottMNBA @LETSGOJETS__ LINK Being bad at a job gets u extended pay for 3 yrs? Makes sense

Toast @BigTruzzEra LINK 3 more years of .500 and pushing off the rebuild insanity

Since Khan took over as the Steelers general manager, the team hasn't won the division, finishing third (9-8) in 2022, third (10-7) in 2023 and second (10-7) in 2024. They ended last season on a five-game losing skid, including the wild-card round defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin's future appeared to be in the air after the Steelers failed to make a deep playoff run. They have renewed expectations with Aaron Rodgers becoming their starting quarterback, but many fans think there are deeper issues that need to be fixed ahead of the 2025 season.

Omar Khan shares message upon signing contract extension with the Steelers

Omar Khan has been with the Steelers for 25 years now. He only became general manager three years ago, but his work appears to have made the decision makers happy. The executive issued a statement to thank the Steelers' ownership for giving him more time to build a competitive team.

"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."

The 2025 NFL season could be a huge make-or-break for the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers is considered the piece they were missing to contend. Adding players such as wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey confirms they are in win-now mode.

