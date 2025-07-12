T. J. Watt trade for Terry McLaurin? Veteran NFL reporter urges Steelers to consider shocking deal amid NFL stars' contract standoff

T. J. Watt and Terry McLaurin have spent their entire professional football careers playing for one team. Watt has spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while McLaurin has been with the Washington Commanders for six seasons. Both players are perennial Pro Bowlers aiming for bumper new contracts.

With the 2025 regular season around the corner, veteran NFL reporter Curt Popejoy urged the Steelers to consider trading Watt for McLaurin. On Saturday, Popejoy wrote (via Steelers Wire):

"(T. J.) Watt and (Terry) McLaurin are both among the best at their respective positions, they've never been a problem for either of their franchises, and are both consummate professionals.

"In addition, both franchises could benefit from adding the other to the active roster. (Terry) McLaurin would be a perfect pairing with fellow Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith and (T. J.) Watt instantly becomes the Commanders best edge rusher by a mile."

However, Popejoy did admit that the trade is unlikely to occur. He wrote:

"Will this trade (Watt for McLaurin) happen? Of course it won't. Despite a huge and active offseason by the Pittsburgh Steelers we don't expect one more big trade before training camp. But this is a hypothetical we can revisit at the end of the campaign to see if Pittsburgh missed the mark."

The regular season opener for both the Steelers and Commanders is less than two months away, and both teams have disgruntled stars on their rosters. The quicker they sort out these new contracts, the better their postseason chances.

What's next for T. J. Watt and Terry McLaurin?

T. J. Watt has excelled with the Steelers since 2016. The Wisconsin Badgers product has earned one Defensive Player of the Year Award, four first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods, three Deacon Jones Awards and more accolades.

Watt is the best defender in Pittsburgh, and he's arguably the team's most important player since he entered the league. The perennial Pro Bowler is now seeking a new deal that'll likely make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Next up for the Steelers is to either agree to his demands or consider trade offers.

Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin has proved to be one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league since 2019. McLaurin has missed the 1,000 receiving yards mark just once in his career, which was his rookie season.

Since then, the Ohio State product has produced immensely for a team that typically plays roulette with the quarterback position. The Commanders and McLaurin will look to agree on a befitting new deal ahead of the 2025 campaign.

