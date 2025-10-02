"Tailgating BOSS": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly cheers on Claire Kittle as 49ers star’s wife throws ultimate LA party ahead of TNF game vs Rams

On Thursday, NFL fans will come together in Los Angeles as George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, hosts her latest HOSS Tailgate Tour stop. The event will take place before the 49ers versus Rams Thursday Night Football game.Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is rooting for Claire. Reposting Mrs. Kettle's Instagram Post about Week 4 &quot;homecoming&quot; at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday, Kelly wrote:&quot;The tailgating BOSS. If you are around before the game, head to Cosm! It's bound to be a good time with your girl, Claire Kittle.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @kbstafford89)The tailgate will take place at Cosm, near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As per the event's official website, HOSS stands for House of Sport and Sisterhood.Claire Kittle created it to bring that same energy to others, a place to meet new people, make real connections, and have an incredible time. HOSS Tailgate Tour stop is going to be extra special since it lined up with a major divisional game and the Rams’ home crowd.George Kittle's wife Claire Kittle was over the moon following 49ers' Week 4 home gameClaire Kittle was full of joy after the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Jaguars on Sunday. She shared sweet moments from the weekend on Instagram.“It was a homecoming weekend.🥰 Got to spend quality time with some pivotal people in our life, back where it all began,&quot; Kittle said. &quot;❤️ Thankful for the relationships this football world has given us.”Her post included happy photos from Levi’s Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe game took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday.The 49ers lost 26-21 to the Jaguars, their first loss of the season after starting 3-0. Brock Purdy was back after missing Week 2 but had trouble getting into rhythm. The team struggled on key drives, and turnovers plus a punt return touchdown by Jacksonville made the difference.The 49ers now stand at 3-1 and will aim to bounce back in the coming weeks.George Kittle met Claire while attending the University of Iowa, where he played football and Claire was a student-athlete on the basketball team. They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot later in a private ceremony after eloping on April 9, 2019.