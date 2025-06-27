"Takes some of the stress off of me": Jets' Breece Hall gives clear verdict on Justin Fields after minicamp conclusion

Justin Fields has been getting rave reviews from his teammates since signing with the New York Jets in March. He has been building a strong relationship with Jets running back Breece Hall, who also had positive words for the quarterback.

Since Fields has established himself as a dual-threat quarterback, Hall explained how he takes the pressure off New York's offensive backfield.

"It's been cool," Hall said during on Thursday (03:25), via the "Da Get Got" podcast. "He (Fields) brings another sense of calm to the team, and with having a running quarterback, we're always looking to make big plays when he's trying to extend the play when we're passing.

"So it's been cool, it takes another person out of the box and makes the defense have to respect the run a little more, and takes some of the stress off of me. So it creates an extra run lane, makes it harder for the defense, makes them play a step slower. And it's been good."

The Jets took Hall at No. 36 in 2022. He has recorded 2,333 yards and 14 touchdowns on 512 carries, along with 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns on 152 receptions.

It will be interesting to see how Fields fares under Aaron Glenn, who prefers quarterbacks who can also affect the play with their rushing ability.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn makes bold statement about Justin Fields after offseason program

NFL: New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Jets coach Aaron Glenn showered praise on Justin Fields' progress during the offseason program.

“He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself,” Glenn said on Tuesday, via The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

“And whatever comes with that, it comes with it. So, he’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his (expletive) trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that — and I like that.”

The Chicago Bears drafted Fields at No. 11 in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Last season, Fields served as the backup to Russell Wilson. However, he made 10 appearances and was 4-2 as a starter when Wilson was recovering from an injury at the start of the season.

Fields is set to take the QB1 role heading into the 2025 season. He will face his former team, the Steelers, in Week 1.

