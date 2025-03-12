Talanoa Hufanga’s $45,000,000 deal with Broncos is all-hype, NFL analyst claims

Talanoa Hufanga was one of two big-name free-agent moves made by the Denver Broncos. Both he and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw were added during the free agency blitz.

However, the price for Hufanga is a headline on its own. The safety signed a $45 million deal over three years. One NFL analyst believes the announced number is inflated. Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that the number was "kaka."

"Hufanga has only played 17 games the past two seasons. He tore an ACL two years ago, and he had a wrist injury that hampered him last year, but he kind of burst onto the scene, second-year pro bowler, and he's a guy who you need," Florio said.

"He's a presence that you need back end of a defense. His deal pays a max of $45 million. I've heard, though, that there's a lot of kaka in the reporting of that deal," he added. PFT

The safety's best season was in 2022 in which he logged three interceptions, an additional pick-six and even got on the board as a pass rusher. The safety logged two sacks that year.

Exploring Talanoa Hufanga’s reported contract numbers

Talanola Hufanga at Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, the new Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga has agreed on a deal worth up to $45 million. The average salary breaks down to $15 million per season. However, the guaranteed number is much lower.

The deal is worth up to $45 million, but only $20 million of that is guaranteed. In other words, less than half of the reported $45 million deal will be hitting the safety's bank account.

Of course, the details of how Hufanga could bridge the $25 million gap are not yet public knowledge. However, most deals largely are tied to time. The longer a player sticks around on their contract, the more they earn.

Incentives play a role in many contracts as well but seldom make up $25 million of a $45 million deal. That said, Florio's comments about the former San Francisco 49ers safety do not completely rule out this as a possibility.

It simply comes down to how much the safety is willing to take and how much is guaranteed in combination with how much the Broncos were willing to pay. Will Talanoa Hufanga make the majority of his contract?

