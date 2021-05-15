Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl last season and will be looking to win a third in 2021.

Can Tom Brady become the oldest quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls and earn his eighth ring? To accomplish the feat, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to dominate the regular season and earn a favorable path to the Super Bowl.

Here is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule for the upcoming season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 2

Sunday, September 19th, Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 6

Thursday, October 14th, at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM ET (FOX/NFL Network)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th, Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 9

BYE

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, at Washington Football Team, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11

Monday, November 22nd, New York Giants, 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28th, at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 AM ET (FOX)

Is Tom Brady actually the long-term answer at QB in Tampa Bay? pic.twitter.com/VCWXMpivuL — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 11, 2021

Week 13

Sunday, December 5th, at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 14

Sunday, December 5th, Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19th, New Orleans Saints, 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, at New York Jets, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET(FOX)

How much do Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets cost for the 2021 season?

Tom Brady is 1,154 passing yards short of the all-time record held by Drew Brees.



Brady averaged 289.6 passing yards per game in 2020.



That same pace would have him breaking the record in his return to Foxboro vs the Patriots in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/SKwetqMq17 — Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) May 13, 2021

The cost of tickets for a game can vary depending on what level of comfort one is looking for. Overall, it could cost from $100 to $500 per ticket. There are reports of tickets even reaching over $1,000 dollars per ticket for certain games.

How to get Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets for the 2021 season?

Tom Brady

Click here to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website to purchase tickets. It is recommended to be quick because tickets can become more expensive as the season approaches.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Prediction: 14-3

Time to face it: Tom Brady will never have a bad season barring injury. Many have been predicting Brady's fall for a decade and have been wrong every single year.

Every team in the NFC South is either rebuilding or stuck in its way of thinking. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely cruise to the playoffs after wrapping up the division around the start of December.