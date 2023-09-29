Tank Dell injury update: Latest on Texans WR for fantasy football Week 4 

Tank Dell, CJ Stroud, and the Houston Texans have been a surprise to many this season. However, it hasn't been perfect, especially on the injury report.

The rookie Texans wide receiver popped up on the injury report for the second straight week, leaving many apprehensions on the receiver's availability this weekend. Here's a look at the latest.

Tank Dell (L) at Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Tank Dell Injury Update

The wide receiver had a limited practice on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, he was able to have a full practice.

One full practice doesn't mean the player is at 100 percent, but it is a good indication that he's close to being ready to play. The reason for the limited practice is listed as "rest" by the Texans' official report.

He fully practiced in two of the three practices and had a limited practice on Wednesday. He followed that up by turning in his best game of the season. In the game against the Jaguars, he earned five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

What happened to Tank Dell?

The Houston Texans wide receiver appears to still be recovering from a thigh injury suffered at some point in the Week 2 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

He was able to dominate in Week 3, despite missing part of a practice. In Week 4, he logged a limited practice on Wednesday and a full practice on Thursday. The team cited "rest" as the reasoning. However there is still an uncertainty looming around the actual cause behind his injury.

As it stands, he appears to be ready to play in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, with his rookie quarterback facing TJ Watt for the first time, the pass rusher might be his biggest problem in the game for Tank Dell.

If Watt pressures CJ Stroud too quickly, Dell will need to work back to the ball which could hurt his ability to catch a massive pass for big points.

When will Tank Dell return?

Tank Dell appears to be set to play this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point, the matchup should frighten fantasy owners more than the thigh injury.

In Week 3, he was able to log the best game of his young career just a week after suffering the injury.

Assuming the injury has healed even more, the wide receiver could be in line for an even bigger stat line in the game than in Week 3, assuming his offense can scheme him up something that beats TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Last week, the Steelers surrendered 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams.