Tank Dell injury update: Texans' Xavier Hutchinson drops crucial update on star WR after severe knee injury in 2024

Tank Dell has not made a single appearance for the Houston Texans in the 2025 season. This is due to a knee injury that he sustained at the end of the 2024 season. It is generally thought that Dell is not going to play this season.On Thursday, fellow Houston Texan Xavier Hutchinson made an apperance on the &quot;Up and Adams&quot; show where he gave a update on Dell's injury:&quot;Texans WR Xavier Hutchinson says Tank Dell “looks real good” as he works his way back from injury.&quot;During the two seasons that Dell has been with the Texans, he has been able to establish himself as one of the team's leading wide recievers. He would score seven touchdowns and record 709 yards during his rookie season, pairing with then rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to help the Texans make the playoffs and win the AFC South.He kept up this form going into his second season last year, but this was curtailed by the injury.The update given by Hutchinson provides some good news for Dell and the Texans. He is slowly recovering and becoming fit to one day make his return to the Texans.This team has felt his absence, struggling to start the season, and come into their bye week with a 2-3 record after wins against the struggling Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens over the last two weeks.Tank Dell praises Xavier HutchinsonTank Dell has recently made a comment about Xavier Hutchinson. During the Texans win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hutchinson scored two touchdowns, prompting Dell to post this message on social media.&quot;Say hutch.&quot;In the absence of Dell, Hutchinson has been able to position himself as a worthy replacement. While he is currently only having two or three catches a game, one should expect that after the two touchdowns scored against the Ravens, this number may increase.