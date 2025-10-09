  • home icon
Tank Dell injury update: Texans' Xavier Hutchinson drops crucial update on star WR after severe knee injury in 2024

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:12 GMT
Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell
Tank Dell has not made a single appearance for the Houston Texans in the 2025 season. This is due to a knee injury that he sustained at the end of the 2024 season. It is generally thought that Dell is not going to play this season.

On Thursday, fellow Houston Texan Xavier Hutchinson made an apperance on the "Up and Adams" show where he gave a update on Dell's injury:

"Texans WR Xavier Hutchinson says Tank Dell “looks real good” as he works his way back from injury."
During the two seasons that Dell has been with the Texans, he has been able to establish himself as one of the team's leading wide recievers. He would score seven touchdowns and record 709 yards during his rookie season, pairing with then rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to help the Texans make the playoffs and win the AFC South.

He kept up this form going into his second season last year, but this was curtailed by the injury.

The update given by Hutchinson provides some good news for Dell and the Texans. He is slowly recovering and becoming fit to one day make his return to the Texans.

This team has felt his absence, struggling to start the season, and come into their bye week with a 2-3 record after wins against the struggling Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens over the last two weeks.

Tank Dell praises Xavier Hutchinson

Tank Dell has recently made a comment about Xavier Hutchinson. During the Texans win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hutchinson scored two touchdowns, prompting Dell to post this message on social media.

"Say hutch."

In the absence of Dell, Hutchinson has been able to position himself as a worthy replacement. While he is currently only having two or three catches a game, one should expect that after the two touchdowns scored against the Ravens, this number may increase.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

