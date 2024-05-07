Tank Dell Sanford shooting: Texans owner Cal McNair gives update on WR's health after "frightening" incident 

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell simply cannot catch a break. In Week 12 of his rookie season, he broke his leg and had to undergo surgery.

At the time, he had 709 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 catches, one of the highest for all league first-timers. As he was continuing to heal that leg, he was involved in a shooting in Sanford, Florida (a city in the Orlando area).

However, Texans owner Cal McNair has a positive update on Dell after the "frightening" incident. He said on Monday:

"It looks like Tank will make a full recovery. We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good, in good spirits. But he'll have to rehab and get back to where he was."

Meanwhile, coach DeMeco Ryans responded when asked whether the incident and consequent injuries would mean missed time on the field:

"Tank should be fine. ... I've answered all that about Tank -- he'll be all right."

They echo similar statements that general manager Nick Caserio made on Sports Radio 610:

"Tank is doing great. ... He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind."

Details of Sanford shooting that injured Tank Dell

So, how did Tank Dell get involved in the Sanford shooting in the first place? According to authorities (h/t WTVJ, NBC's outlet in the Miami area), it occurred at the Cabana Live restaurant/bar in the early hours of April 28.

Witnesses say that there was an argument that eventually became a brawl. In the ensuing chaos, a teenage non-participant drew a gun and started firing before being disarmed by a security guard standing nearby.

The still-unidentified perpetrator was brought to the juvenile detention center and charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Overall, 10 people were wounded in the incident. Dell was later identified as one of them, leading the Texans to issue a statement.

It said that that Tank Dell had sustained a "minor wound" and has been "released from hospital," urging "respect for his privacy."

