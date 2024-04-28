Tank Dell shot: What happened to Texans WR? Latest updates on Sanford shooting

Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell was reportedly the victim of a shooting at a Florida bar called Cabana Live in Sanford on Saturday night.

The Texans posted on social media Sunday that Dell only received minor wounds and has already been discharged from the hospital.

It was simply a case of Dell being in the wrong place at the wrong time. As per FloridaToday, a 16-year-old was arrested after injuring 10 people, one of whom was the Texans' star receiver.

According to SCSO investigators, the whole incident began after an exchange of words escalated. The 16-year-old shot 10 people before the bar security team got the situation under control.

The report also states that all 10 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, which is a good outcome for those in attendance.

Was Tank Dell injured in the Sanford shooting?

The second-year Texans receiver, like the other nine victims in the shooting, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, most of which were to the lower body.

Dell is entering his second NFL season and coming off a leg injury that halted his promising rookie season just 11 games in. Now, he will have to deal not only with the physical injury he sustained but also with the mental issues that might accompany it.

Having been in a situation no one wants to be in, Tank Dell, along with the other nine victims, are all expected to make full recoveries from a bad situation that could have been a lot worse.

The 16-year-old who was arrested hasn't seen their name released to the public at the time of writing.

Tank Dell isn't expected to miss any of his offseason program with the Texans.