"Tape don't lie": Drew Brees fights back against NFL Network reporter's criticism over athleticism

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has fired back at an NFL Network analyst who called him unathletic. NFL Network’s Michael Robinson was talking about the new Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and described him as the athletic version of Brees.

"Wow, three-word evaluation for Bo Nix – I'm going to go, athletic Drew Brees. But this guy knows how to get over 70 percent completion," Robinson said. "You're not going to see Drew Brees doing a lot of quarterback draws and things like that."

Those comments didn't sit well with Brees, who took to his Instagram to clap back at the reporter.

“I had to have some fun with this one! I appreciate the comparison,” said Brees in the caption of his Instagram post. Bo Nix will be a stud in the NFL. I still haven’t seen many QBs doing this though…gotta be an athlete! Tape don’t lie!”

Robinson claimed Brees wouldn't run the ball or do a quarterback draw, and in the Instagram post, he shared a highlight of him running and doing quarterback draws.

Although Brees took a shot at the NFL Network analyst, he also has confidence that Nix will do well in the NFL. Nix was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos and he's likely to be their starter in 2024. Brees' former coach Sean Payton is also impressed with Nix's performance.

“He’s farther along than most would be,” Payton said, via NBC. “We’re talking about a player who’s played 61 games. He’s extremely smart. He’s picked it up very quickly.”

Nix finished his college career at Oregon, where he went 364-for-470 for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and three interceptions last season.

Drew Brees reveals damage to his shoulder after NFL career

Drew Brees is working with Purdue

After retiring from the NFL in 2021, Brees was hired by NBC to be part of the broadcasting crew for NFL games.

However, after just one season, Brees and NBC parted ways, as the former quarterback cited wanting to spend more time with his family.

"Look, I'll let you in on a little fact. I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed," Drew Brees said (via ESPN).

Since retiring, many wondered if Brees would return to the field and unretire as other players have. However, the QB says that he can only throw left-handed now due to injuries.