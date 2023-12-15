Tara Reid reminisces 'fun, on-and-off' relationship with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has had two verified romantic partners: actress Bridget Moynahan, with whom he has a son, and model Gisele Bundchen, whom he married in 2009 and has two children (a son and a daughter).

However, there's apparently a third, erstwhile-unknown woman in the former quarterback's life: actress Tara Reid, most famous for American Pie, The Big Lebowski and Sharknado.

In an interview for female-oriented online magazine Bustle, Reid recalled the happier times she shared with Brady:

"We’d just see each other on and off. It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

Her perception of Brady eventually changed, though:

"He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now. It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast."

Brady is yet to address to talk about his relationship with Reid.

Tom Brady discusses Rob Gronkowski's attributes on his podcast

When people think about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dynasty, they are more inclined to look at the second half. That's because his receivers at that time have become more deeply etched into the national consciousness than those before them - Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola come to mind.

None of them, though, have as big a reputation as tight end Rob Gronkowski, who solidified himself as the multiple-time MVP's right-hand man in both Foxboro and Tampa.

Considered one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, he won four Super Bowl titles with the quarterback and turned himself into a fan-favorite with his seemingly unbridled energy both on and off the field.

On the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady recounted what made Gronkowski a terrible player to defend against:

"Robbie G had the route tree of a receiver, which is really hard for a guy who is 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds -- to run full speed and stop, to run full speed and make cuts like a wide receiver could, is unbelievable.

"And probably one of the most underrated things he did - which I don't think was underrated - he's the greatest blocking tight end to ever play. He manhandled guys who were bigger than him, and he outran guys who were smaller than him. He was a matchup nightmare."

The two hold the record for most TD connections in the playoffs, at 13. They set it at Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020-21 season.