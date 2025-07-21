Taylor Decker opens up about rehab after Lions HC Dan Campbell drops return timeline

Taylor Decker enjoyed the best season of his professional football career in 2024. The offensive tackle helped the Lions to the first seed in the NFC and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.However, according to Pro Football Talk, Decker is recovering from a shoulder injury ahead of the start of training camp. Lions' head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on the Pro Bowler's status. Campbell said on Sunday,&quot;We feel like there is a good chance we can get (Decker) back after the Hall of Fame game. He is good. Just cleaned up his shoulder a little bit and we are going to work him back in when he is ready to go. He is in a good place.&quot;Decker seemed to agree. While speaking to the press, he said,&quot;It was just something that needed to be addressed, so, we took a look at it and rehab has been going awesome.&quot;He said on Monday,&quot;I came back here pretty early. I've been here for three, four weeks already. It's something I'm happy that I did.&quot;Taylor Decker's positive update is great news for the Detroit Lions as they've dealt with some unfortunate injuries in recent memory. The latest is defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who's set to miss the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL.The Lions aim to take one or two steps further in their quest for Super Bowl glory. They were eliminated at the divisional round in the 2024 season by the Washington Commanders.What's next for Taylor Decker and the Lions?Taylor Decker has been a fixture for the Lions since the 2016 season. The Ohio State Buckeyes product was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he has started 126 regular-season games for the Lions ever since.Decker was sensational in 2024 as he amassed a stat line that avoided holding penalties in all 895 snaps taken. He earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his nine-year professional career and was instrumental in the Lions' pacing the stacked NFC.Next up for Taylor Decker is a potential return to training. He's targeting joining his teammates after the Hall of Fame game on July 31, and that'll give him ample time to warm up for his 10th season in the NFL.As for the Detroit Lions, they'll hope that they can avoid further injury setbacks in the leadup to the 2025 regular season opener. The NFC is stacked with tough opponents, and further injuries might just torpedo their deep postseason hopes.