The 2024 NFL Super Bowl has come and gone, with millions worldwide enjoying themselves at the penultimate game; well, not everyone.

With thousands packed into Allegiant Stadium, there was fun to be had. But the girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle, didn't have the best time. She didn't have a good time at all.

Riddle posted on her Instagram page that she was constantly harassed and grabbed by drunk male fans at the game:

"In the last 3 days I've been grabbed, gropped (sic), harassed, cat-called incessantly - basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game today. We couldn't even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It's extremely stressful and scary."

Riddle recounts what happened at the Super Bowl.

We wonder if her recent ordeal has now put her off attending anymore.

Chiefs victorious over 49ers in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to claim their third Lombardi trophy in the last five years.

Kyle Shanahan's team did all they could in the first half as they dominated the game. However, they didn't put Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs away, as they allowed them to stay within striking distance.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs put their foot on the gas and scored on their final four possessions of the game.

Much has been made about the 49ers' decision to kick a field goal in overtime as they knowingly gave the ball back to the Chiefs. Some have said the 49ers should have gone for a touchdown.

Of course, hindsight is a marvelous trait, but the Chiefs don't care, as they are champions for a third time under Mahomes' watch.

Every Chiefs fan likely had the time of their lives, but unfortunately for Riddle, she didn't. We aren't sure if she will ever want to attend again after what she went through.