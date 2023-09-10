Taylor Lewan career earnings: How much has former Titans OL earned in his nine-year NFL career?

Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has been in the news lately. The three-time Pro Bowler recently dispelled rumors of his retirement, just a few days before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Lewan has earned $82,108,813 in his nine-year NFL career. He has spent the entirety of his career with the Tennessee Titans, the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 Draft.

Taylor Lewan's net worth 2023

University of Michigan alum Taylor Lewan has an estimated net worth of $17 million. Lewan has accumulated this net worth, thanks to a successful NFL career and some endorsements. The offensive tackle was one of the critical parts of the Titans' offense for about nine years.

Lewan has been one of the better-paid players at his position since 2016, which was coincidentally his first year as a Pro Bowler. Lewan was one of the best players in his position for at least five seasons and is partly responsible for resetting the offensive lineman market.

Before his breakout season, the position was among the lesser-paid ones on the gridiron.

Taylor Lewan's Football Timeline

Taylor Lewan first tasted publicized football action at Chaparral High School. Various scouting agencies heading out of High School rated Lewan as a four-star prospect. He had offers from some division one programs but eventually enrolled at the University of Michigan, where he majored in general studies.

Lewan redshirted his first year and had his collegiate in the 2010 NCAA season. He appeared in 11 games as the starting left tackle, carving out a niche for himself. He spent three more seasons at the collegiate level, improving his draft stock. Lewan declared for the 2014 NFL Draft after the 2013 college football season.

The Tennessee Titans selected Lewan with the 11th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played 11 games in his rookie season with the franchise.

Over time, Lewan became a more significant part of the team's offense, increasing his productivity season by season. Lewan eventually became a starter, Pro Bowler and team leader.

He spent nine years with the team before his Feb. 2023 release. He's currently a free agent heading into the 2023 NFL season.