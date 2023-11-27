There's no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is frustrated with his team's offense. While his production has taken a hit, it may not get any better if he repeats what happened during Sunday's win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a clip that has made its way around social media, running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the ball when he hit the ground. However, wide receiver Johnson was near the fumble but didn't have any intention of recovering it and walked past it.

On Monday morning, former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan appeared on the "Up and Adams" show Kay Adams. Lewan said that he was disgusted by Diontae Johnson's behavior in the first quarter.

"That is disgusting, that play should never be tolerated. That's gross and the fact that you're getting in an argument with Minkah," Lewan said. "To me that's like, your ego is just in the way because effort, you can't teach heart. That's the kind of stuff that gets you beat ... It's a bad ball and I hate that, it literally makes my skin crawl seeing that."

Lewan went on to say that Johnson's ego is in the way; that's why he showed a lack of effort to help his team. He also said that actions like this will cost an NFL team a victory because of players being selfish.

Diontae Johnson brushes off criticism over video

The video of Diontae Johnson failing to make a block or recover a fumbled football went viral Sunday evening. When asked by reporters about the video, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was nonchalant about his response and said he just didn't see the ball.

“Nah, I was just, I didn’t see it. Was just doing what I do out there trying to block or whatever it is.”-per Mike DeFabo from The Athletic

While miscues and miscommunication are sure to happen at times during an NFL game, Johnson's actions last week have caused concern. The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver was seen chirping at coaches on the sidelines during last week's loss to the Browns.

This past weekend, it was alleged that he and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a heated altercation about his grievances. Cam Heyward and TJ Watt allegedly separated the two in the locker room.

Diontae Johnson was asked by reporters about the verbal altercation, which he also downplayed. However, it was reported that the two reconciled their differences and that there would be no problems in the future.