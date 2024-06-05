“Only so much that Taylor Swift can do”: 3x Super Bowl champ wants more 'violence and football fans' post popstar's influence in NFL

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • “Only so much that Taylor Swift can do”: 3x Super Bowl champ wants more 'violence and football fans' post popstar's influence in NFL

“Only so much that Taylor Swift can do”: 3x Super Bowl champ wants more 'violence and football fans' post popstar's influence in NFL

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 05, 2024 17:02 GMT
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Taylor Swift opened up a new demographic for the NFL. Even though football was one of the most-watched games in the USA, Swift’s presence took the league's following to another level.

As per the experts, last season saw a surge of 53 percent in viewership among teenage females. However, a former NFL offensive tackle argues it’s not enough.

Matt Light played for the New England Patriots his entire career after being picked up in the 2001 NFL Draft. He retired in 2011 with three Super Bowl rings. The 45-year-old recently argued that Swift's NFL bump isn’t enough to maintain the momentum of the game in the coming years.

also-read-trending Trending

Light appeared on former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman’s podcast, ‘Games with Names’. The three-time Pro Bowler argued that while the presence of Taylor Swift, due to her involvement with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, has been beneficial for the NFL, this wouldn’t help the league in the long run:

“I'm saying like, look at it in terms of jersey sales and all that other stuff. Like there's only so much that Taylor Swift… the Swifties can do, okay, like keep going down that road. See how that pans out?” [01:29:46 – 01:29:55]

Light also gave a solution to woo the hardcore fans back to the NFL as the former Patriot stated:

“I mean like we need football fans. Yes, we need to bring the violence back. We need to allow these guys to blow people up over the middle.” [01:29:57 – 01:30:03]
youtube-cover

This debate has been going on for some time, and many believe that the NFL has become a lot ‘soft’ in recent times.

What is the impact of Taylor Swift on the NFL?

According to many experts, the NFL enjoyed a boost on all their platforms because of being linked with Taylor Swift. As per reports, this has led to a steep increase in sponsorships, by about 20 percent. It has also produced a 53 percent increase in teenage female viewership and a 24 percent increase in 18-24 female demographic.

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself agreed to the presence of a Taylor Swift phenomenon, suggesting that it creates a 'buzz' for the entire league.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी