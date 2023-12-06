Taylor Swift addresses 'pissing' people off during excessive NFL coverage during Travis Kelce's games

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship blew up as the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. There was ample media coverage around the rumored couple, with everyone tuning in for multiple shots of Swift shown on the Week 3 broadcast.

However, not everyone was a fan of the new Taylor Swift coverage while an NFL game was still going on.

Swift, new to watching football matchups regularly, is often located in the VIP suite at stadiums. Sometimes, she's accompanied by friends (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophia Turner) and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift has also been seen interacting with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed.

However, the "Blank Space" singer remains unaffected by what a few fans say. As far as Swift is concerned, she is there to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," Swift told TIME. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Of course, she is a bit wary of the attention:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin dating?

"Tay Tay" showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3. After the 41-10 victory, she was seen leaving with Travis Kelce.

It was her first-ever public appearence with the Chiefs tight end, making people contemplate if this was indeed their first date together. Taylor Swift, however, set the record straight.

She revealed they had been dating for a while before that appearance and had begun hanging out after Kelce mentioned her for the first time on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift told TIME. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, one can expect Taylor Swift to attend a few more NFL games before the season wraps up. Kelce, of course, has already been to Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina.