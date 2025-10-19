"Taylor Swift approves that outfit" "Looks more like a hitman": NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's pregame looks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Travis Kelce showed up in a chic fit ahead of the Chiefs-Raiders game on Sunday. The NFL shared a clip of the tight end's look on X.He wore black pants, a gray undershirt and a black leather jacket. Kelce completed the look with dark sunglasses on and a drink in his hand.Fans shared their reactions, with many pleased with his pregame outfit.&quot;Taylor Swift approves that outfit,&quot; a fan wrote.Spade @SpademetaLINK@NFL Taylor Swift approves that outfit&quot;Killa Trav Looks more like a hitman🔥,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Looks like a contract killer in a bad mood,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Dude looks like a hitman 🔥,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;He actually dressed normal....wow,&quot; one fan said.&quot;the fall off will be studied. Dude changed his personality and the way he played football soooo fast,&quot; another fan commented.The Chiefs are entering the matchup with a 3-3 record, while the Raiders are 2-4.Kansas City is favored by 12.5 points with an over/under of 45.5. Rashee Rice returns from suspension, strengthening the Chiefs offense. Las Vegas will miss Jakobi Meyers and TE Bowers, limiting its passing options. Kansas City’s attack, led by Patrick Mahomes, has improved after a slow start, while Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has struggled with turnovers.The Chiefs defense ranks among the league’s best in third-down stops. Unless the Las Vegas defense forces early mistakes, the game is expected to be dominated by Kansas City.Travis Kelce targets career milestone against RaidersTravis Kelce is on the verge of a historic milestone as the Chiefs prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He can record his 100th touchdown reception, including the playoffs.Kelce would be fourth tight end in NFL history to reach the mark, joining Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski.“He finds an ability to get better during the season,” Chiefs passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier said on Friday, via Sports Illustrated. “Trav continues to push himself Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays and that allows him to get better. I think that’s what has gotten him to this point, and he hasn’t slowed that down.”Kelce has 79 regular-season touchdowns and leads active NFL players with 20 postseason touchdowns. In Week 6 against Detroit, he led the team with six catches for 78 yards, marking his third straight game with 5+ receptions. Kelce’s performance on Sunday could cement his place among the NFL’s elite tight ends.