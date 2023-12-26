Are the Kansas City Chiefs undergoing the "Taylor Swift curse?"
When the multi-platinum pop star first entered the NFL consciousness in September amidst rumors of her dating Travis Kelce, she was widely expected to be a talisman.
The Kansas City Chiefs headed into the bye week with a 7-2 record. But since then, the Chiefs have regressed at 2-4. This included a 14-20 Christmas shellacking at home against the Las Vegas Raiders that prevented them from clinching the AFC West for the eighth straight season. And as the broadcast feed ended, cameras caught Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sulking and seemingly mourning the result.
However, as is the nature of social media, both of them were at the end of fans' criticism for the Chiefs result:
"Two most annoying people I can think of" - one user wrote
Low points in the Chiefs' 14-20 loss to Raiders
As KMBC put it, it was Halloween on Christmas at Arrowhead.
Even though rookie quarterback Aiden O' Connell and the offense failed to reach the endzone at all on Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders still got touchdowns thanks to the defense. First, Patrick Mahomes botched a trick play handoff from Isiah Pacheco, allowing defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to retrieve the ball and return it to the endzone:
Only seven seconds later, they struck again. This time, it was Jack Jones picking off the reigning MVP:
But it was not as if the frustrations were not aleady there. Earlier, cameras had also caught Mahomes going off on his linemen:
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce threw his helmet at the water cooler:
Raiders' interim head coach reflects on crucial victory vs. Chiefs
Meanwhile, as the Chiefs rued what ould have been, the Raiders entered hard party mode, singing along to Chief Keef's "Dont Like" and smoking inside the locker room. Even interim head coach Antonio Pierce was seen tagging along, and he echoed that sentiment when discussing the nature of the game in his post-fight presser:
“We talked about it all week. Ill intent. Violence. Physicality. Pain. Enough is enough. I think that was displayed just right there.”
Earlier, he had been emotional as his team beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2020:
“Hell of a job by those guys, our staff, [defensive coordinator] Patrick Graham ... it’s tough. This is what we wanted.”
They will now look to strengthen their playoff bis at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.