Are the Kansas City Chiefs undergoing the "Taylor Swift curse?"

When the multi-platinum pop star first entered the NFL consciousness in September amidst rumors of her dating Travis Kelce, she was widely expected to be a talisman.

The Kansas City Chiefs headed into the bye week with a 7-2 record. But since then, the Chiefs have regressed at 2-4. This included a 14-20 Christmas shellacking at home against the Las Vegas Raiders that prevented them from clinching the AFC West for the eighth straight season. And as the broadcast feed ended, cameras caught Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany sulking and seemingly mourning the result.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, as is the nature of social media, both of them were at the end of fans' criticism for the Chiefs result:

"Two most annoying people I can think of" - one user wrote

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Low points in the Chiefs' 14-20 loss to Raiders

As KMBC put it, it was Halloween on Christmas at Arrowhead.

Even though rookie quarterback Aiden O' Connell and the offense failed to reach the endzone at all on Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders still got touchdowns thanks to the defense. First, Patrick Mahomes botched a trick play handoff from Isiah Pacheco, allowing defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to retrieve the ball and return it to the endzone:

Expand Tweet

Only seven seconds later, they struck again. This time, it was Jack Jones picking off the reigning MVP:

Expand Tweet

But it was not as if the frustrations were not aleady there. Earlier, cameras had also caught Mahomes going off on his linemen:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce threw his helmet at the water cooler:

Expand Tweet

Raiders' interim head coach reflects on crucial victory vs. Chiefs

Meanwhile, as the Chiefs rued what ould have been, the Raiders entered hard party mode, singing along to Chief Keef's "Dont Like" and smoking inside the locker room. Even interim head coach Antonio Pierce was seen tagging along, and he echoed that sentiment when discussing the nature of the game in his post-fight presser:

“We talked about it all week. Ill intent. Violence. Physicality. Pain. Enough is enough. I think that was displayed just right there.”

Earlier, he had been emotional as his team beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2020:

“Hell of a job by those guys, our staff, [defensive coordinator] Patrick Graham ... it’s tough. This is what we wanted.”

They will now look to strengthen their playoff bis at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.