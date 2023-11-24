The Green Bay Packers were not supposed to win on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. After all, they are currently in a transitional period with Jordan Love, who succeeded Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.

Their rivals, meanwhile, have been finally reaping the benefits of acquiring Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams. After narrowly missing the 2022-23 playoffs via tiebreak, they are poised to finally clinch the NFC North for the first time since 1993.

But on Thursday, the Packers showed a glimpse of what their future could look like. They forced three fumbles on Goff, the first of them returned by safety Jonathan Owens for a touchdown:

Naturally, the focus went to his wife, gymnast Simone Biles.

What Packers players said after win at Lions

Confidence was the name of the Packers' game, as Jordan Love showed no fear against a superior opponent, throwing for three touchdowns. After the game, he said:

“We had their number. We’ve been waiting for this game for a while.

"We all know what happened the first time we played, so just being able to bounce back, find a way to win this game, and have a great performance in all three phases was huge and it’s going to continue to give us that confidence going forward next week.”

The star of the game, however, was linebacker Rashan Gary, who sacked Jared Goff thrice, with the first turning into Jonathan Owens' touchdown. Asked to reflet on his performance at the same venue where an ACL tear ended his 2022 season, he said:

"It was a really emotional week. Being able to come back, first off, leave the game [as] healthy as where I [started], that's what I asked my Holy Father for. He blessed me to leave the game healthy and He blessed me a little bit extra."

And speaking of Owens, he could not have been happier at scoring for the first time in his professional career:

"I didn't believe it. It didn't feel like real life at first. It's my first time being in the end zone since high school, so it was a great feeling."

The Packers next host the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 4.