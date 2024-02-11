Taylor Swift's favorite team might be turning into the next hotbed of controversy for Native Americans offended by the Kansas City Chiefs' name and branding. From the tomahawk chop to various Native American references made by the team with a non-Native American heritage, some Native Americans continue to be flustered by the franchise.

According to AM920, a protest is occurring in Las Vegas, the site of Super Bowl 58, between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Dozens of activists from a group called "Not In Our Honor" will be protesting in the city, demanding a change in the team's name and logo, à la the Washington Commanders' change from the Washington Redskins.

Rhonda LeValdo, who leads the group, admits to spending large volumes of time and money in her efforts, which thus far have been in vain:

“I’ve spent so much of my personal time and money on this issue. I really hoped that our kids wouldn't have to deal with this. But here we go again.” (via TMSPN)

LeValdo referenced the NFL's "End Racism" campaign, where players put stickers proclaiming the same on their gear.

"We were like, 'Wow, you guys put this on the helmets and on the field, but look at your name and what you guys are doing,'" she said.

One protest sign reads:

"Taylor Swift doesn’t do the chop. Be like Taylor.”

LeValdo claims that Taylor Swift has remained sensitive to the issue even while the Chiefs have not:

“We were watching. We were looking to see if she was going to do it. But she never did.”

Taylor Swift's team rises as next name-change battleground

Taylor Swift at Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With so much attention on the franchise over the last two weeks, those protesting the Kansas City Chiefs' branding may have the loudest megaphone of the year. However, it isn't the only controversy of the type to face the league in recent years.

From 1937 until the end of the 2019 season, the Washington Commanders were known as the Washington Redskins.

Much of the team's branding and imagery referenced Native Americans in what many called a derogatory fashion. After decades of protests, the franchise finally caved in, changing its name to the Washington Football Team for two years before completing the rebranding process to become the Washington Commanders.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves being called the "Kansas City Football Team" in a future season? Rhonda LeValdo is fighting to make the change a reality.