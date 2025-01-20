Taylor Swift drops 2-word response to Travis Kelce getting 1st down for Chiefs in Divisional Round vs. Texans

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs and Taylor Swift was there supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

After Kelce caught a big first down, Swift celebrated from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift was accompanied by her father, Scott Swift, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Swift celebrated Kelce's first down in the intense contest by giving him a standing ovation, uttering two words:

"Holy sh*t," she said.

Kelce and Swift have been a mainstay in the media since the news of them dating broke during the 2023 NFL season. In last Wednesday's episode of the "Stephen A. Show," Kelce opened up about his relationship with Swift:

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy, and I couldn't be happier to have that, you know, that confidence and that comfort off the field."

Travis Kelce drops Taylor Swift reference after Chiefs' victory over Texans

Following the 23-14 win against the Texans, Travis Kelce made a reference to his girlfriend Taylor Swift during a locker room interview. When asked by a reporter if he 'felt 25 again,' Kelce referenced a Taylor Swift song, saying:

"22, baby. 22."

After the win, Travis Kelce reflected on playing in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium:

“Man, there’s nothing better than playoff football, especially up here at Arrowhead. The crowd is always electric, but the feeling that you get from playing in these games with the guys that you work all year with, it’s the most gratifying feeling when you come out on top, man. I’m gonna cherish every single one of these things.”

Travis Kelce put in a big performance, recording seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. This was all the more impressive given the franchise had rested so many of its players, including Kelce, since their 29-10, Christmas Day win in Pittsburgh.

While the manner of the victory came under intense scrutiny, with many feeling Kansas City got more than their fair share of fortuitous calls, the Chiefs will be looking to next week.

The Chiefs move on to the AFC championship game, which will see them host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Can Kansas City make it to another Super Bowl? Their quest for a three-peat continues.

