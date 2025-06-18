"Taylor Swift effect" - NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's noticeably leaner look at Chiefs minicamp goes viral online

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are arguably the most popular celebrity couple on the planet right now. Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end in National Football League history while Swift is one of the biggest music celebrities of all time.

This offseason, Kelce made clear on the 'New Heights Podcast' that he had let himself and his teammates down this past season due to his commitment and effort. The quotes were provided by NFL analyst Favour Adegoke of Yahoo Sports in their article.

"I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more effort and focus...The more that I see clips or watch the film and put myself back into those moments, man, I'm just like 'what the f***?'... motivation in the offseason to go out and get a few extra reps, go out and run that extra mile, go out and get a few more catches on the jugs, go out and work a little bit harder." Kelce said.

It appears as though Kelce has completed what he set out to do this offseason. On Tuesday, photos emerged of Kelce at Chiefs practice, where the star tight end was clearly more lean and in better shape than last season.

"GET OUT 🥵." the post said.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Kelce's body transformation was due to Swift.

lila @thatlITleOldmee LINK The taylor swift effect

Deb Leighty @DebLeighty29167 LINK Whew 😊

Kristina May @KristinaMa57447 LINK Ohhh Myyyy!

Meanwhile, other NFL fans made clear that they were excited to see Kelce on the football field for the Chiefs this year.

"he is my dog, good to see him on the field." one fan wrote.

"Time will tell." one fan wrote on another photo of Kelce from the account 'Daily Chiefs'.

"LFG." one fan wrote on another photo of Kelce from the account 'Daily Chiefs'.

Will Travis Kelce bounce back for the Chiefs in 2025?

This upcoming year, Kelce will be looking to improve on one of the worst statistical seasons of his NFL career. He finished the 2024 campaign with 97 receptions for 823 receiving yards (career low) and three receiving touchdowns (career low) for the Chiefs. Although these are still amazing numbers, Kelce did look like he took a step back as the season progressed.

If the photos and videos are accurate, it appears as though Kelce has been putting in the work this offseason and looks to be entering the 2025 season in great physical shape.

