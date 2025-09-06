Travis Kelce is beginning what could be his last season in the NFL, so he plans to give it his all. And apparently, it includes his pre-game outfit.On Friday, the star tight end was seen arriving at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. He wore a bespoke black suit with white etches and patterns and carried a black bag:And fans, mainly those of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, had various reactions to it:jogollygolly @jogollygollyLINK@NFL @NFLBrasil @tkelce @Chiefs Omg he looks ridiculous 😅𝓬𝓱𝓵𝓸𝓮⁴⁴ ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 @xtorturedchloeLINK@Chiefs @tkelce it’s travis kelce fashion week.&quot;Mamma Kelce was right he is a fashionista,&quot; one remembered.&quot;Geladeira 2 portas!!!! 😍&quot; another gushed.&quot;PAI (DADDY,&quot; another exclaimed.Speaking on an episode of New Heights in May, Kelce had initially expressed his dismay at having to fly to Brazil:“There’s just something about getting close to the equator, I don’t want to put on a football uniform. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September, that’s [expletive] miserable. I’d rather it be dry than humid, I’m a sweaty guy. If it is humid, I am going to be miserable.”He would apologize for the comments the following week:“I’m a furry son of the [expletive]. Me and heat just don’t do well together. ...I’m just going to be doing some wardrobe changes throughout the game. Shout-out to everybody down in Brazil. Can’t wait to get down there. ...We got a huge challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers, baby.”Kylie Kelce says daughters are &quot;thrilled&quot; about Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor SwiftIn between the final week of the preseason and the first week of the regular season, Travis Kelce reached a significant milestone in his personal life: he and Taylor Swift became engaged.There has been excitement among members of both their families, including Kylie Kelce, the wife of Kelce's elder brother Jason. She said on Friday's episode of Good Morning America:&quot;The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav.&quot;Late last month, a source had told PEOPLE about how the Kelces &quot;adore&quot; Swift and her efforts to endear herself to them - something that has gone mostly unnoticed considering her profile and career. They added:&quot;They're all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She's entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they're true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they're just her biggest fan.&quot;So far, no wedding date has been set for the couple.