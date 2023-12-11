Travis Kelce gained a new fan in Taylor Swift after she responded to his invitation to watch him play football. That request turned into a romantic relationship, as the All-Pro tight end admitted in a feature article in The Wall Street Journal.

However, Swift watching games in person has brought unprecedented attention to Kelce and the Chiefs. That's why internet celebrities like Logan Paul and KSI are in attendance during Kansas City's Week 14 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor Swift supporters want Logan Paul and KSI to get out of Travis Kelce's game

Logan Paul tweeted a photo with KSI while watching the Chiefs-Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium. The YouTuber/entrepreneur/professional wrestler captioned the post with:

“Scouting for the next PRIME athlete @Chiefs”

For context, the two internet sensations collaborated in launching PRIME Energy Drink in 2022. Despite Gordon Ramsey's criticism of its taste and the drink's banning in several jurisdictions due to its high caffeine content, their collaboration took off.

In June 2022, Paul admitted to Shark Tank host and billionaire Kevin O'Leary that PRIME Hydration sold $10 million of bottles in ten months. That tide of success reportedly prompted Coca-Cola to acquire the brand for $10 billion.

But while the former rivals have achieved business success, Taylor Swift fans expressed dissent about their presence during Travis Kelce's game. One supporter of the 12-time Grammy Award winner tweeted:

“ugh get out of there no one likes you freak”

Another fan chimed in:

“STAY AWAY FROM TRAV”

Here are other reactions to Logan Paul and KSI's photo while witnessing Travis Kelce and the Chiefs compete versus the Bills.

Logan Paul built his platform by posting videos on the now-defunct app Vine. He then transferred to YouTube, where he has over 23.6 million followers. Meanwhile, KSI – born Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – gained popularity by posting FIFA gaming commentary. He has over 40 million subscribers across three channels.

Have Taylor Swift and Logan Paul been involved with each other before?

While Swift is now with Travis Kelce, there were rumors that the multi-platinum recording artist and the YouTuber turned boxer dated during her "Reputation" era. In 2017, Paul also made a hilarious plea to collaborate and "marry" Swift.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first game with Travis Kelce's girlfriend in attendance. They lost to the Green Bay Packers, 27-19, at Lambeau Field, worsening their record to 8-4.

The Chiefs are on a two-game losing streak after dropping their showdown against the Buffalo Bills, 20-17. Tyler Bass' 39-yard field goal gave the Bills the winning edge.