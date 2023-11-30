Jordan Love's admission about Taylor Swift has gone down well with her fans, and they are not happy with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Swifties have fallen in love with NFL ever since she has been involved in a romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, that enthusiasm may now be dampened by Jordan Love's comments:

“I don’t listen to too much Taylor Swift.”

Already fans are piling on social media.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to troll Jordan Love for not liking Taylor Swift, with one tweeting:

"He about to get released."

Here are some of the top reactions:

Packers suddenly back in with a chance

The question of Taylor Swift came because the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Green Bay Packers this week. For the visitors, it means a chance to keep fighting for the top spot in the AFC.

For the home team, the equation is different, though. For much of this season, it has looked like the Packers are going to miss the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers had left the building, and Jordan Love, despite spending three years as an understudy, was finding his feet.

However, he looks to be coming into form at the right time. In the last two games, he has thrown five touchdowns. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he went for 322 yards and against the Detroit Lions, he had 268 yards. In both games, his passer rating was in triple figures.

That improved Green Bay to a 5-6 record. They are just outside the playoffs spots. Fortunately, for them, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, meaning their division rivals who occupy the last postseason place have fallen to 6-6. With the Vikings on a bye this week, a win for the Packers will see them match that record.

Therefore, Jordan Love's performance on the field will be more important than whatever his taste of music is off it. If it's not Taylor Swift's music that gets his juice flowing, Packers fans will be hoping that he listens to whatever does.

The only fear is that Travis Kelce might be more motivated by this apparent diss, however innocent, and have a mammoth game against Green Bay. It's never wise to poke a bear and certainly not one like the Super Bowl champions who know how to win.