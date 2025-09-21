"Main showgirl": Taylor Swift fans swoon over Travis Kelce's burgundy suit for pregame fit ahead of Chiefs-Giants SNF game

Travis Kelce is wearing a red-shaded suit yet again, and fans of his fiancee Taylor Swift are swooning over it.On Sunday, just before his Kansas City Chiefs faced off agaisnt the New York Giants, the the superstar tight end was spotted arriving to MetLife Stadium wearing a burgundy three-piece and gloss black formal shoes and carrying a black suitcase and patterned bag:And there was much elation from Swifties (a colloquial term for Swift fans):Lea ❤️‍🔥 @CchieftayLeaLINK❤️‍🔥 main showgirl&quot;i love a well tailored suit ok tayhusband let’s ball 🔥&quot;, one marveled.&quot;thats a tayhusband 🙂‍↕️&quot;, another swooned.&quot;The unbuttoned suit jacket&quot;, another gushed.Swift was not seen in the stands during the Chiefs' first two games of the 2025 season, both of which resulted in losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.Interestingly, the Giants are 11-4 all-time against the reigning AFC champions, including 7-0 at home, giving them impetus to extend their opponents' skid.Chiefs’ Travis Kelce inspiring Giants' tight end coreThere have been many great tight ends in NFL history, from John Mackey all the way down to Antonio Gates. However, Travis Kelce may just be among the very best of the bunch.Three Super Bowl titles in five appearances, ten Pro Bowls, a record seven thousand-yarders - his accolades speak for themselves. And the Giants’ TE can only look up to him in awe, having not had a dominator at the position since Evan Engram left after 2021.During a media availability the past week, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said:&quot;Kelce’s been the best at it for a long time, just finding ways to uncover.&quot;In 2021, Kelce, alongside the San Francisco 49ers George Kittle and the freshly-retired Greg Olsen, founded Tight End University, a summer workout aimed towards the position. One of its attendees this year was rookie Thomas Fidone, who recalled these “pretty cool” compliments to KETV’s Matt Sottile:&quot;He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that my top of routes were really good. He didn't say it like that, but he said it, so just being able to hear that from him was cool. I thought it was awesome being able to just connect and make connections with all the guys around there.&quot;The team’s current top-performing tight end is Canadian sophomore Theo Johnson, who has had five catches for 39 yards in two starts.