Taylor Swift gets "shout-out" from Travis Kelce for putting Chiefs TE "on the map"

Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce chatted about football and life in their New Heights podcast before their colossal Week 11 showdown. Travis and the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs will battle Jason and the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The conversation inevitably went to Taylor Swift during the recent episode of their Wave Sports and Entertainment-produced podcast. That said, the tight end jokingly thanked the 12-time Grammy Award winner for putting him on the map.

Travis Kelce thanked Taylor Swift for making him “relevant”

In a recent New Heights, the Kelce brothers shared an artwork featuring them with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs logos on their background. However, the shirts their caricature versions were wearing generated more buzz.

As Jason Kelce wore a Happy Centers Day shirt, Travis Kelce wore a shirt with his face imposed on the United States of America map. His shirt also had the caption “on the map.” This illustration had the All-Pro tight end jokingly saying:

“On the map. Putting, obviously, my face on the map… shout-out to Taylor.”

Travis Kelce jokingly thanked Taylor Swift for putting him "on the map." (Image credit: New Heights podcast/YouTube)

Here’s the video’s full version if you’d also like to hear the Kelce brother’s thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl LVII rematch. The Kelces also talked about challenging defensive players to cover.

There's a prevailing thought among Taylor Swift fans that Travis Kelce’s involvement with her made him a household name. They have the numbers to back it up, as Kelce gained over 800,000 new Instagram followers after Swift watched his game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce’s jersey sales went through the roof after that Week 3 game. Their podcast, New Heights, became one of the most popular sports podcasts worldwide. Since then, Swift has watched three more Chiefs games, all Kansas City victories.

Travis Kelce was already on the map before Taylor Swift's connection

Even before he invited Swift to watch his game and went to Argentina during their bye, Travis Kelce was already a star on the NFL map. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time First Team All-Pro member. The former Cincinnati Bearcat also has eight Pro Bowl selections.

The younger Kelce is also an NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team member. He holds the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end (7) and most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (1,416). Despite those credentials, he looked lost during their 2023 Week 9 game in Germany.

Kelce finished with three catches for 14 yards in their victory over the Miami Dolphins. He will be raring to bounce back in Week 11 in their biggest regular season game this year. However, it remains to be seen if Taylor Swift can make it to Arrowhead, given that she has a concert in Brazil the day before.