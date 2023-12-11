Kadarius Toney's penalty negated what would have been an incredible game-winning touchdown on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver caught an improbable lateral from Travis Kelce and ran it into the end zone to give his team what would have been a three-point lead with a minute remaining.

Instead, the officials flagged him for offside, as the replay showed he was lined up a bit too high, and the touchdown was wiped out. Given Kelce's role in the play and how smart it was for him to do that after catching a 25-yard pass, many fans believe Taylor Swift might be upset about it.

She recently revealed that she's been getting into the sport and loves to see her boyfriend do well. That play, had it stood, would have been an incredible highlight for the tight end. Given Swift's propensity for writing lyrics that can be interpreted as harsh criticism of those who've failed, Chiefs fans are beginning to think a song ripping Toney for his mistakes is in order.

Toney's mistakes have been put in the limelight all season. A few key drops led to a pick-six and the inability to get into field goal range in the opening loss and they didn't stop there.

Kadarius Toney cost the Chiefs on Sunday

It's impossible to say whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs defense would have been able to stop the Buffalo Bills offense after the touchdown. It is fair to say that the offside penalty on Toney didn't affect the play and if he had lined up six inches lower, it would still have happened.

Kadarius Toney's score was negated

But Toney lined up offside and the play was entirely negated. The Chiefs couldn't move the ball after that and ended up losing. It's not the first time Toney has made a crucial mistake or that Patrick Mahomes' pass-catchers have let him down.

The Chiefs, surprisingly, are 8-5 and clinging to a one-game lead in the AFC West over the surging Denver Broncos. The offense isn't as strong as it has been, and the supporting cast is a key reason why.