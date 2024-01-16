Taylor Swift's songs come to Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and kids' rescue amid travel chaos after Rams' playoff loss

Matthew Stafford had a Sunday to remember. His Los Angeles Rams visited the Detroit Lions in what amounted to a homecoming for him, who had played his first dozen seasons in Honolulu blue. In the game itself, he and his team were competitive in an eventual 24-23 loss.

The interesting part was the aftermath. Stafford's wife Kelly and their four daughters were in attendance, and the flight back home was grueling, involving multiple changes in time zones.

Once they got home, Kelly put out a clip of the children watching Taylor Swift perform, even thanking the pop star, helping them deal with the time zone changes.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford's four daughters watching a Taylor Swift concert

What's next for Matthew Stafford, Rams after playoff defeat? LA Times writer explains team's issues

The year 2023 was a mostly good time for Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams and their fans.

After a monstrous post-Super Bowl hangover in 2022-23 that led to a losing record and playoff absence, they initially struggled at 3-6, only to go 7-1 after their bye week and clinch another postseason appearance.

Their quarterback was a key component in that, having a strong receiving core of Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams broke out, while star defensive tackle Aaron Donald also continued his Pro Bowl form.

With the current season now over, what must the Rams do to maintain their momentum in 2024? The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein has a few key talking points in a column he penned on Monday.

First is a change in the coaching staff, with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris having become a candidate for the likes of the crosstown rival Chargers and Carolina Panthers.

Next is keeping the roster intact. Matthew Stafford, Kupp and Donald are contracted through 2024; but many others will become free agents, most notably backup quarterback Carson Wentz, linebacker Ernest Jones and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

All that leads to draft needs. The Rams will ideally need more linemen and defensive backs. They could also use more offensive weapons, especially at tight end, after a serious knee injury to Tyler Higbee on Sunday.