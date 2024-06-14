  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift hyped for Super Bowl hero WR at Chiefs' ring ceremony: "WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE"

Taylor Swift hyped for Super Bowl hero WR at Chiefs' ring ceremony: "WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 14, 2024 14:49 GMT
Taylor Swift hyped for Mecole Hardman contract
Taylor Swift hyped for Mecole Hardman contract

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their most recent Super Bowl victory on Thursday night by showing off their newest rings. They did so during a ceremony with the team, staff, and fans in attendance. The Chiefs also livestreamed most of the event from their social media accounts.

While some may have been expecting Taylor Swift to be there, she was unable to attend as she is currently in England for her Eras Tour. She is in the city of Liverpool, but she made sure to follow and comment on the livestream.

In addition to cheering on the Chiefs, who received Super Bowl rings for the second consecutive year and third time in the past five seasons, Swift celebrated the return of one of their heroes:

"AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE"

Mecole Hardman signed a new one-year contract earlier in June to remain with the Chiefs, and Taylor Swift seems excited about it. Hardman epically caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This alone may have earned him a new deal in Kansas City, as his contributions were limited through most of the season.

Hardman's Super Bowl touchdown was his first of the 2023 NFL season. He split the year between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling just 20 receptions for 186 yards, including in the playoffs. Regardless, his timely score may have impacted his return to Kansas City on a new one-year contract worth $1.125 million.

Chiefs WRs for the 2024 NFL season

Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman

Head coach Andy Reid is known for loading his wide receiver depth chart with as much speed as possible, and the 2024 NFL season appears to be no different. They will likely return Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Justyn Ross from last year. The Chiefs also brought in additional speedy options during the offseason to complement their offensive system.

They signed veteran Marquise Brown during the free agency period and also used the 2024 NFL Draft to get even deeper at the position with players that fit Reid's philosophy. Most notably, they used their first-round pick on Xavier Worthy. The rookie is not just fast, he set a new record at the NFL Combine by running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.21 seconds.

