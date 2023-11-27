Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce's record-breaking Week 12 showdown against Raiders

Much has been made about Taylor Swift's impact on Travis Kelce's play, but the star tight end may have put that narrative to rest when he set records on Sunday without the popstar's presence. Though she wasn't there, the singer reacted to the news that her boyfriend had set an NFL and team record.

Kelce's day on Sunday, which consisted of six catches for 91 yards, allowed him to become the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards in NFL history. He also became the only Kansas City Chiefs player to ever reach that milestone.

It was his best day since a Week 7 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers. The showing got some love from Swift in the form of a like on Instagram. She liked the post from the Chiefs that detailed his record-setting day.

Kelce was already almost assured of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but his record performance against the Las Vegas Raiders only cemented that fact. Swift, one of the best and most beloved artists of all time, is seen in a similar vein, so the two have something most couples don't: two equally talented and iconic partners.

Travis Kelce stars without Taylor Swift

In games that Taylor Swift attends, Travis Kelce's numbers tend to go up. There are myriad factors to this, such as the fact that many of the better defenses don't see Swift in the stands and thus do better at shutting Kelce down, but that much is true.

Despite her absence on Sunday, Kelce managed to curb that narrative and show up well. The entire Kansas City Chiefs offense looked more like the juggernaut it has been in the past than it has most of this season for once, and Kelce's play was central to it.

He's been a shell of himself in games she hasn't attended, for whatever reason. The tight end was finally able to shake it off and put in a starring performance in a bounce-back performance and win for the team.