Taylor Swift reportedly influenced Travis Kelce's decision to play 13th NFL season

Travis Kelce briefly thought about retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the 40-22 defeat, Kelce remained noncommittal about his future.

Ad

However, the All-Pro tight end will return next season. On Thursday, Pat McAfee read a text by Kelce on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his decision for next year.

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," Kelce's words said. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce confirmed the news on social media,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

A source told the Daily Mail on Wednesday that his girlfriend Taylor Swift played a subtle role in his decision.

What reportedly makes this potential final season particularly special for the couple involves Swift's well-known lucky number:

"The possibility of a 13th season is intriguing to both him and Swift because it happens to be her favorite number. 'He has mentioned that he isn't very superstitious, but he has discussed with Taylor that this year would be his 13th year in the NFL, her favorite number and they have talked about how cool it would be for him to play this year, and if it were to be his last, how poetic that would be for them," the Daily Mail reported.

Ad

AFC championship game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Chiefs organization reportedly knew about the tight end's intentions all along.

Ad

"There was maybe a split second after the Chiefs got blown out that it might be it for Travis and he mulled over retiring, but he snapped out of it relatively quick, and the Chiefs have known all along his intentions to return for at least one more year was going to happen,'" a source told DailyMail.com.

Ad

Travis Kelce's final season aligns with Taylor Swift's year off

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

According to Yahoo Entertainment's report on Thursday, Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December after nearly two years on the road.

Ad

"Taylor was ready for this tour to wrap because she's burnt out and is looking forward to some rest and relaxation," a source told Yahoo Entertainment. "For the first time in years, Taylor has no definitive plan. She is taking a year off. That means no tours or shows."

Following their return from a private international vacation, Swift and her boyfriend enjoyed a low-key date night, according to a Page Six source.

The Chiefs' tight end faces a significant financial decision by mid-March. If Kelce remains on Kansas City's roster by March 15, he will receive a $12.5 million roster bonus in addition to his $4.5 million base salary for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.