Taylor Swift rocks $2400 Clio Peppiatt dress at private NYE bash with boyfriend Travis Kelce, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL has been undeniable. The pop icon has been the talk of the town for months, especially with her almost weekly appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. Fans, of course, are focused on every detail Swift has to offer.

Be it her well-put-together gameday fits or her fancy event outfits, Swift's fans are waiting to dress like the singer.

Recently, Swift, along with Travis Kelce, went viral for her lavish and intimate New Year's Eve party.

As per @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, Swift chose to wear a Clio Peppiatt 'Victoria Dress' worth $2013. Keeping accessories and makeup to a minimum, Swift added a 'Supernova Bobby Pin Set by JENNIFER BEHR worth $425. In total, the outfit costs around $2438.

In the viral clip, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are enjoying a dance together, even sharing a short kiss as they sway. Furthermore, fans also went crazy over TS and Kelce's photo with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Fans even joked about Patrick Mahomes' expression in the image, glad that Kelce decided to opt for sunglasses.

Other friends and family were also present at the party, including Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, and brother, Jackson.

Taylor Swift is 'proud' of her relationship with Travis Kelce

There has been plenty of speculation around Kelce and Taylor Swift, some trolls even writing off their relationship as a calculated PR stunt. The Chiefs tight end has often spoken about Swift on his "New Heights" podcast, fairly transparent about their relationship.

Swift, however, spoke about Kelce in a conversation with TIME.

The "Blank Space" singer revealed to Time that they dated in secret for a while, spending some time together before revealing their relationship to the world. Swift also debunked theories of her first appearance at the Chiefs game being their first date.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."

Adding that they aren't going to hide their relationship, Swift said:

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

With the 2023 NFL regular season about to conclude, one can only expect more public appearances from the new power couple.