"Taylor swift ruined Travis Kelce career": Pop singer gets blamed by NFL fans over Chiefs TE's poor show vs Bengals

Taylor Swift is being blamed for the downturn of Travis Kelce's form, despite the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. The tight end had a poor showing despite the victory and the pop star is copping heat from the fans.

In the first half, the Kanas City star had one target, zero catches and zero yards. By the end of the game, he ended up with three receptions for 16 yards. He did not have a single touchdown.

Fans hammer Taylor Swift for her influence over Travis Kelce

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Taylor Swift for her perceived negative influence on Travis Kelce. They were rough on her, going to the extent of calling her the reason why his career is being ruined. Here are some of the responses on the social media platform.

Chiefs win the AFC West in their "bad" season wtih win over Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs' win sent them to the playoffs as the AFC West champions and relegated to the Cincinnati Bengals to the couch while watching other teams play in the postseason. in what has supposedly been a "bad" season for the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they are still the divisional winners.

However, what will remain a concern going into the postseason is still their offense. They won 25-17, but 18 of those points came through field goals. They had a strong run-game with Isiah Pacheco and the defense stepped up big time towards the end of the match with multiple sacks. The Chiefs are doing very well in terms of every facet of their play, expect the passing game.

Therefore, it is not Taylor Swift's fault that her boyfriend has fewer touchdowns and pass yards than previous seasons. Rather, it is up to head coach Andy Reid and the general maanger to figure out how to get their offense going. The loss of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins has never really been figured out. JuJu Smith-Schuster filed in ably for the last season, but even he is not there any more.

Former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's departure to the Washington Commanders has also not helped. Matt Nagy has not lived up to the expectations of the Arrowhead faithful. Travis Kelce might not be as great as before but that comes down to wider problems with the Chiefs; something that needs to be solved but is far beyond the capablities of Taylor Swift.