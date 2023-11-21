"Taylor Swift is ruining this man" - Travis Kelce gets grilled by NFL fans for lackluster performance vs Eagles on MNF

While Taylor Swift is entertaining fans in another continent, she gets blamed for Travis Kelce’s misery in their Week 11 Monday Night Football game. The Philadelphia Eagles have paid extra attention to the All-Pro tight end by having an extra defender in his vicinity.

Despite the tight coverage, Kelce made a touchdown catch before halftime to cap off a seven-play, 45-yard drive. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been targeted that much, making only five catches. He also made a crucial drop that stalled what could have been a scoring drive.

Football fans call out Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s subpar game

The two-time Super Bowl champion holds the record for most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end with seven. He’s also had at least 100 receptions in three seasons, a record in his position. Kelce had an opportunity to add more to his production after catching a fourth-quarter pass from Patrick Mahomes.

However, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby punched the ball out, allowing teammate Nicholas Morrow to recover the ball on the Chiefs’ 11.

That turnover had one football fan commenting:

“Taylor Swift is ruining this man”

Another Monday Night Football viewer chimed in:

“Kelce before Taylor Swift would never fumble that”

Here are other reactions to Travis Kelce’s dropped pass inside their red zone, leading to a 21-17 Kansas City Chiefs loss.

Travis Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 44 yards. His second-quarter touchdown with 1:45 left in the first half gave the Chiefs a 14-7 lead. Harrison Butker’s 43-yard field goal extended Kansas City’s lead, 17-7, after 30 minutes of action.

Kelce’s Week 11 performance marks the third consecutive time he finished below 100 receiving yards. Coincidentally, Taylor Swift wasn’t present in any of those games. After collecting 58 yards in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, he had three catches for 14 yards against the Miami Dolphins.

Including his output against the Eagles, Travis Kelce is averaging 41.8 yards in the games Taylor Swift hasn’t watched in person. Conversely, he’s averaging 108 yards when she’s in attendance, including his two 100-yard games this season.

Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to the game due to her rescheduled concert

If things went according to plan, Taylor Swift could make it to the game at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s an improbable journey from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to the United States, but it’s possible.

However, Swift canceled her Saturday concert at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos after one of her fans passed away due to dehydration. Earlier reports revealed that bottled beverages were prohibited inside the venue despite the hot weather.

The canceled concert was rescheduled for Monday, coinciding with the Eagles-Chiefs game. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champions suffered their second loss in their last three games.