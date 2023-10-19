"Taylor Swift's dad was a big NFL fan" - Chiefs HC jokes about his role in connecting singer and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'love story', by this point, may already be the stuff of legend. But there is another that deserves mention, that of the pop star's father Scott and the NFL.

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid visited The Five Spot, the OutKick podcast hosted by Donovan McNabb, his former quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles. There, he revealed a personal connection with the pop star:

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad (Scott) was a big NFL fan. So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad. I joked about setting [Travis] Kelce up, but I’m just saying.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She’s a good girl. She’s into it, and we’re glad she’s here.”

As it turns out, her father is not the only 'invisible string' connecting Swift to Kelce and the Chiefs.

One of her backup dancers on her Eras Tour, Kameron "Kam" Sanders, is the elder brother of defensive tackle Khalen, who was part of the team's two Super Bowl-winning runs (he had two tackles and a sack at LVII).

Andy Reid lauds Patrick Mahomes' mentorship role to Chiefs' WR corps

In the same podcast appearance, Andy Reid discussed the recent importance of Patrick Mahomes' experience for the Kansas City Chiefs so far, especially to the wide receivers.

It is no secret that the defending Super Bowl champions' WR corps has been among the least experienced in the league ever since Pro Bowlers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman left for the AFC East. Said inexperience was painfully on display in their season-opening 20-21 defeat against the Detroit Lions, which Travis Kelce had to skip because of a leg injury.

But since then, they have mostly regained their footing, winning five straight games to reassert their dominance in the AFC West. And Reid attributes this to his quarterback's dedication to mentoring his playmakers. He said:

"Mahomes is a veteran. It’s his sixth year starting here, and you can tell he’s got a bunch of young receivers working with those guys. He’s really taking them under his wing, and that’s new for him. That’s a new experience for him. And I like the way he’s handling it.

"He spends time during practice, during special teams, with the guys who aren’t on that particular special team. He’ll go over with them and work on things. And he talks to them constantly. So, that’s probably the biggest thing I’d tell you."

The Chiefs recently got Hardman back from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick.