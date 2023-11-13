Taylor Swift's dad Scott labelled 'sellout' by NFL fans after choosing Travis Kelce's Chiefs over favored home team

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift in the Argentinian leg of her Eras Tour. As mentioned in the New Heights podcast, he went somewhere “south of the equator” during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 bye week.

However, it seems like the 12-time Grammy Award winner isn’t the only one the All-Pro tight end has won over. He’s also spent time with Taylor’s father, who made a controversial choice that will enrage the fanbase of one NFL franchise.

Philadelphia Eagles fans call out Scott Swift for Travis Kelce’s gift

As the MLFootball Twitter account shared, Travis Kelce and Scott Swift were together during Taylor Swift’s concert in Buenos Aires. However, football fans noticed the multi-awarded musician’s father wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard.

This image led a football fan to comment:

“The Swifts are sellouts”

Another Twitter user posted:

“Lmaoo hes tryna convert the whole fam now”

Here are other reactions to Taylor Swift’s father supporting Travis Kelce’s team.

Which NFL team does Taylor Swift’s dad support?

As written by DailyMail.com’s Jack Bezants, Scott Swift supports the Philadelphia Eagles. It isn’t surprising because Taylor Swift was born in West Reading, an hour from the City of Brotherly Love. They also lived in Wyomissing, roughly an hour away from Philadelphia. West Reading to Wyomissing is a four-minute drive.

Travis Kelce made the trip to Argentina after the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. Meanwhile, the second day of Swift’s three-day Argentinian leg was moved to November 12 due to inclement weather.

Kelce will be back in action in Week 11, and it’s uncertain if Taylor Swift will attend. Coincidentally, the game will be against her hometown team.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs against the Eagles in Week 11

Taylor Swift’s father wearing a Chiefs lanyard adds a side story to this rivalry with limitless narratives. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, giving Kelce his second Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, he beat his older brother, All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

Fast forward to 2023, and they are two of the best teams, leading to this highly anticipated rematch. The Chiefs are at 7-2, while the Eagles are 8-1. Philadelphia is 4-1 in road games, with the only defeat coming in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Conversely, the Chiefs have won three straight games at Arrowhead Stadium after losing the season opener to the Detroit Lions. Barring any weather interruptions, the Chiefs-Eagles showdown will happen one day after Swift wraps up her world tour's Rio de Janeiro leg.