Taylor Swift’s ex Taylor Lautner speaks on pop star’s relationship as Travis Kelce takes center stage

By now, most people have heard of Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift being an item, and now Swift's ex, Taylor Lautner, has given his thoughts on the pair's relationship.

While Swift-Mania has gripped the NFL, people outside of the sport are now taking an interest in Kelce and the Chiefs due to the hype of his relationship with Swift.

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks as, at first, there was nothing official on the pair's relationship. However, Swift has now attended Chiefs games while cheering on Kelce, and the tight end has traveled to be at one of her concerts during Kansas City's bye week.

So far, we haven't found any detractors to Travis Kelce's relationship with Swift. If there was going to be one, you would imagine that it could be one of Swift's ex-partners in Taylor Lautner, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Now, there is a fair bit of water under the bridge between Lautner and Swift as they dated in 2009 but kept it largely private. Lautner, who was at a charity gala to support the Lemons Foundation, spoke about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Lautner mentioned that he is 'happy' about the 'Love Story' famed singer's new relationship and said:

"They seem like they’re incredibly happy… As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now."

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aim to build off Dolphins win

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

The last time we saw the Chiefs, they beat the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in what was an up-and-down game. Now, Kelce and the Chiefs face their Super Bowl opponents from last year in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Being at home, many think that the Chiefs should be winning this game, but over the last couple of weeks, the Chiefs haven't looked like they are playing at their best.

There have been six offensive turnovers in those two games, and they haven't surpassed 300 total yards of offense either, so something isn't quite right.

Even Travis Kelce, in that two-game span, has fallen out of form as he has received totals of just 58 and 14, which isn't ideal.

But they get a chance to re-establish themselves in the Super Bowl conversation against the Eagles, with Kelce and Swift, no doubt again being in the headlines.