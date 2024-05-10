Taylor Swift's 'genuine' moment with Travis Kelce's teammate James Winchester earns Grammy winner another fan

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the new power couples of the NFL. However, it wasn't always like that. During the 2023 season, the relationship began simply as rumors, but when the pop superstar set foot on the Chiefs' premises, doubts vanished into thin air.

Recalling the day that Swift showed up at her first Chiefs game, long snapper James Winchester brought to light what the day was like, including his interaction with her that day.

According to People, in an episode of the "Like a Farmer podcast," Winchester said that Swift's first words spoken to the long-snapper were:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are you that guy with the cute kids?"

"I'm a fan of her," he said.

Also, "being around her this year" made him realize she's "just such a genuine person."

However, perhaps the biggest thing from his recollection of the day was Travis Kelce's reaction when he learned she had actually shown up to his game. Upon hearing the news, he smiled and blushed.

Was Travis Kelce's girlfriend at the live New Heights episode in Cincinnati?

Travis Kelce smiles for the camera at CMT Music Awards

Swifties showed up in Cincinnati with the hope of seeing Taylor Swift but the pop star wasn't there. The tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs hadn't played football in a stadium since February, but Travis and Jason Kelce managed to fill out a stadium in Cincinnati.

The official event was for a live episode of the "New Heights" podcast, but it also came with a special commencement bonus. Both Travis and Jason Kelce received their degrees at the same time and to celebrate, the brothers drank beer on stage.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, was instead on-site. Joe Burrow, Desmond Ridder and Orlando Brown Jr. also showed up for the event.

Swift has been quite busy with her Eras tour around the globe throughout the early part of the year. She managed to make an appearance at the Super Bowl and following the event, the two took a vacation to Caramel-by-the-Sea, California, according to People.

Also present on the vacation were Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, alongside Christina Applegate, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts and Queen Latifah.

With the NFL training camp not set to take off for another two and a half months, there remains plenty of time to wonder where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will go next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback