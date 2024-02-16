Taylor Swift-signed Travis Kelce jersey and signed Patrick Mahomes shirt to be auctioned for children's charity: Report

A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift is up for auction.

A Travis Kelce Chiefs jersey signed by Swift and the tight end also made its way to Guelph, Ontario, Canada, to be auctioned off. The jersey was donated by Linamar Corp. to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children for its silent auction on Saturday.

“I mean thank God she’s going out with somebody who just won the Super Bowl,” Helen Loftin, executive director of Guelph Wish Fund for Children, told GuelphToday.

The event on Saturday at the Guelph Curling Club starts at 8:15 a.m., and the silent auction closes at 4:45 p.m. A signed Patrick Mahomes jersey is also up for sale, but Loftin isn't sure what the Swift-signed Kelce jersey will sell for.

“Let’s hope thousands show up at the door,” said Loftin.

All money raised in the silent auction will go to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children. According to their website, Guelph Wish Fund for Children provides ‘wishes’ and support to children under the age of 19 residing in Guelph or Wellington County with a significant illness, life-altering injury or a rare and debilitating syndrome.

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback win in Super Bowl 58

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from 10 points down to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in OT. Mahomes led Kansas City to a game-tying drive with the clock running out at the end of the fourth quarter and drove down the field in OT to assist a game-winning touchdown.

The two drives were not a surprise for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who knows how special Mahomes is.

"I guess at this point, I take it for granted, but I know we're in every single game I've ever played in with him, no matter what the score is, no matter how much time is left," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said, via ESPN.

"Let's go win this thing. That guy's got magic in his right arm, man, and he can just -- he found ways to propel us, even with his legs, as you saw today."

Mahomes, who went 34-36 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win, said:

"I'm going to try to stop getting down 10 points in these games to make them a little bit easier. But I was proud of how the guys fought."

Patrick Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl 58 MVP for his performance in the Chiefs' win.