Taylor Swift songs discontinued on Q102 Philly radio station ahead of Eagles' Super Bowl rematch against Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles fans have to be sick with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have won the latest Super Bowl over them, but the Chiefs are also on a four-game win streak over the Eagles. With a game between the two teams looming on Monday Night Football, a Philadelphia radio took a curious decision.

Starting on Friday and going until Tuesday, November 21, Q102 Philly will not play any Taylor Swift songs. With the superstar singer rumored to be in a relationship with Travis Kelce, the station announced that it will put a (playful) ban on Swift's songs until after the rematch.

"This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist", said Buster, one of the hosts for Bex & Buster show. The Eagles will play the Chiefs on November 20.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Remembering Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs defeat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce played a major part in the Kansas City's 38-35 win against Philadelphia that gave them their second ring in just four seasons, establishing their current core as one of the best to ever play in the league.

Mahomes and Kelce had great individual performances. The quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for three touchdowns, while Kelce had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce also became the tight end with the most playoff touchdown receptions of all time. He has 16, surpassing Rob Gronkowski, who has 15.

Super Bowl LVII was an amazing game, but the end was engulfed in controversy. NFL referees came under fire for a holding call on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who supposedly held Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was trying to get to the end zone after receiving a pass from Patrick Mahomes.

The call was controversial because replays gave the impression that, while Bradberry touched the receiver, he did not actually hold Smith-Schuster. The flag all but decided the result of the game, as it gave Kansas City a new set of downs, which they used to bleed off the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal.